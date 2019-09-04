September 4, 1940-September 2, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Beverley M. Powell, 78, of East Moline, formerly of Galesburg, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Aledo Health and Rehab after a courageous battle with lung cancer since 2014. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Viola Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to Connie Sue Smith Memorial Fund.
Beverley was born Sept. 4, 1940, in rural Aledo, Ill., to Wylie and Gertrude Johnson Guthrie. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1958.
In 2001, she retired from Maytag in Galesburg, where she was employed as a lab technician.
Her memberships include QC Singles 40 Plus, QC Times Plus 60, Rock Island County Genealogical Society, First Lutheran Church Act I, House of the Lord Singles, Moose Lodge 3000, Miss Valley Country and Western Association, River Action and Lavernes Diversified Club.
She enjoyed shopping, dancing, socializing, eating out, all kinds of puzzles and traveling.
Survivors include two daughters: Peggy Duncan, of Fort Myers, Fla., Debby Powell, of Titusville, Fla.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister: Joyce (Marvin) Smith, of Aledo; several nieces and nephews.
Her parents; one brother: Charles; and one niece: Connie Sue Smith preceded her in death.