September 25, 1934-August 7, 2019
WOODHULL — Beverley J. Barton, 84, of Woodhull, Ill., died Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019, at the Illini Restorative Care Center in Silvis, Ill. Services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 10, 2019, at the Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where memorials may be left to the Tri-County Ambulance Service or the Woodhull Meals On Wheels. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Beverley was born Sept. 25, 1934, in Galesburg, Ill., to Clark and Gladys Swanson Stickney. She graduated from AlWood High School and was united in marriage to Edward F. Barton on July 3, 1952, in Woodhull. He died Sept. 11, 2000.
Bev was a homemaker and was employed at the Woodhull Telephone Company for 34 years, retiring in 2002. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bulls fan. Bev especially enjoyed being with her family and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events.
Survivors include two daughters: Tancy (Richard Runyon) Mitchell, of Maquon, Ill., Renee (Chris) Boisen, of Mountain Home, Ark.; one son: Randy (Deb) Barton, of Farmington, Ill.; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Jeremy and Kelli Hand and their family for taking such good care of Bev.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.