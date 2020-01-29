Beverley 'Bev' (Mrs. Charles) Jean Kleiber

August 13, 1927-January 27, 2020

DEWITT, Iowa — Beverley "Bev" Jean (Mrs. Charles) Kleiber, 93, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday morning, Jan. 27, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

She was born August 13, 1927, in Moline, to the late Earl W. and Gladys (Dietrich) Collison. Beverley graduated from Moline High School in 1945 and married Charles R. Kleiber on June 15, 1946, in Moline. She worked for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs in Pontiac and Rock Island for 35 years, retiring in 1989.

Bev had been an active member of both the Homewood and First Evangelical Free Churches of Moline. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for 10 years, a Master Gardener, a very accomplished seamstress and prolific quilt maker.

Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Charles; children and their spouses, Dr. Pamela and Roger Hill, of rural Camanche, Iowa, and Charles Brian and Pamela Kleiber, of Holland, Mich.; grandchildren, Lynette (Jeff) Colman, of Springfield, Ill., Kristin (Mark) Spear, of Dallas, Texas, Julie (Lt. Col. Joseph) Ivory, of Augusta, Ga., and Courtney Jean Kleiber, of Austin, Texas; seven great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dwight and Janis Collison, of Moline; numerous nephews and nieces.