Betty R. Westensee

Betty graduated from Rock Island High School in 1938 and attended Moline Business College and Blackhawk College. She served as a volunteer and was active in the community. Betty was past president of Rock Island/Moline council of PTA and of Rock Island Youth Guidance Council and Friends of Rock Island Library. Former member of Hattie Mitchell Circle of Kings Daughters and local genealogical societies. She served as the family historian and researcher, kept in contact with cousins and other family members throughout the U.S. Betty was employed at Broadway Presbyterian Church for 21 years as the secretary, retiring in 1981. She was active in Girl Scouts and was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan. She loved gardening and being outdoors. Betty taught swimming at the Rock Island YWCA for several years. Emil and Betty enjoyed camping and took the children to the Rocky Mountains every summer. She belonged to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island, where some of her relatives had membership since 1872. Betty was an active member, enjoying bible study and serving as council on the garden committee. Betty was devoted to her family and enjoyed entertaining and playing bridge with numerous friends.