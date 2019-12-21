February 27, 1929-December 16, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Betty McGee (Allbaugh), 90, of O'Fallon, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Betty was born on Feb. 27, 1929, in Iowa. Betty will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Blanche (McFall) Allbaugh; siblings, Ione (Cecil) Hulbert, Lucille (Chuck) Allgood, Evelyn (Zip) Roberts, Clifford (Nona) Allbaugh, and Russell (Carol) Allbaugh.

Surviving are her husband, Alvin McGee; children, Marilyn McGee of Fishers, Ind., Jeanette (Bob) Ott of Fishers, and Donna (Karl) Lindner of O'Fallon, Ill.; siblings, Lois (Willis) Sutherland and Shirley Bruggemeyer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merlin and Betty McGee; grandchildren, Julie (Paulo) Ash Pinho and Jamie Propps; and great-grandchildren, Stacy and Ryker Ash.

Memorials may be made to Cambridge House of O'Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O'Fallon, IL 62269 or American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.

Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty McGee (Allbaugh) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.