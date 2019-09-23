February 18, 1935-September 23, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Betty Lou Streeter, 84, of East Moline, passed away Monday Sept. 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in East Moline. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline, where, memorials in Betty's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Interment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Betty Lou was born Feb. 18, 1935 in Fayette, Iowa, a daughter of Raymond and Beulah (Smith) Buhman. She married Donald Streeter on Feb. 28, 1958, in Freistatt, Mo. He passed away Sept. 28, 1994.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Streeter retired from Moline High School as a Library Aide after 28 years of service. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and grandmother to her grandkids and family. While enjoying sewing, gardening and cooking, she was very devoted and supportive of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member.
Those left to honor her memory include four sons: Doug (Kelly) Streeter, of Port Byron, Greg (Caroline) Streeter, of Galva, Kevin Streeter, of Lynn Center, and Galen Streeter (Nichole Karstens), of Mishawaka, Ind.; seven grandchildren: Luc (Amanda) Streeter, of Cordova, Amanda (Jason) Flaugh, of Coal Valley, Ben Martinez, of East Moline, Alexandria Streeter (Ryne Parker), of Moline, Kyle Streeter, of Galva, Lilly Streeter, of Galva, and Madison Streeter, of Hampton; a great-grandson: Noah Flaugh;, a great-granddaughter: Leona Jo; sister: Mary (Whitey) Weyant, of Center Point, Iowa; brother: Jim (Karen) Buhman, of Ozark, Mo.; and numerous, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son: Jeff; grandson: Matt Streeter; and brother: Galen Buhman.
Memories of Betty Lou or condolences for the family may be shared online at: www.vanhoe.com.