October 31, 1929-November 1, 2019
MOLINE — Betty Lou McDougall Smith, 90, of Moline, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be Noon, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to Milan Animal Shelter or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Betty was born October 31, 1929 in Rock Island, the daughter of Arthur and Laura (Wolfender) McDougall. She married George DeBrobander in 1949. She later married Edward Smith in 1975.
Betty retired from Eagle Warehouse, Milan after 22 ½ years of service. She was a member of Red Hat Society in FL and enjoyed coloring, reading and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Georgiana (Julius) Fleck, Rock Island, Stanley (Heidi) DeBrobander, East Moline and Mary (James) Boyd, Moline; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sisters, Dorothy Prine, FL and Linda Burdick, NC and brother, Robert McDougall, FL. She was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur, Jr.
