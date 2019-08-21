September 29, 1950-August 20, 2019
MOLINE — Betty Lou Adams, 68, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
Pythian Rites will be held at 4 p.m. with Funeral Services immediately following on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, prior to the services at the funeral home. Cremation rites will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Center, 8600 IL-91, Peoria, Ill., 61615.
Betty was born in Rock Island, on Sept. 29, 1950. She was the daughter of Jesse and Virgina (Cole) Andereck. Betty married Daniel Louis Adams in East Moline on March 15, 1969. She worked as a laborer for Laborers' Local Union 309. She was a member of the Pythian Sisters in Milan.
Betty enjoyed crafts, camping and watching Megan play softball. She loved to be with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include her husband, Dan; children, Lonnie Adams, Denver, Colo., Daniel (Lonetta Neeley) Adams Jr., Moline, David (Melanie) Adams, Moline; grandchildren, Justin, David (Crystal), Dylan (Kenzy) and Megan (Tyler Frazee); great-grandchildren, Kyliegh, Lanie, Cory, Kira and Bella; half-siblings, Sharon, Karen, Kathy and Doug; and father, Jesse (Melba) Andereck.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virgina Figg, and stepfather, Roger Figg.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to a dear friend, Sandy Perez, for the care shown to Betty.
