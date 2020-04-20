Betty Lee Watson
EAST MOLINE

October 1, 1951- April 18, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Betty Lee Watson, 68, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, and will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/pg/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 Memorials may be made to the family.

Betty Daggett was born on Oct. 1, 1951, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, the daughter of James and Olene (Sneed) Daggett. She married Clarence “Corb” Watson on Dec. 21, 1970, in Moline. Mr. Watson died Aug. 3, 2010. She retired as a bus driver for East Moline District 37 after nearly 25 years. She loved her grandchildren and doing crafts with them. Betty enjoyed playing bingo, attending yard sales, traveling, the beach and being with her friends.

Survivors include her children: Brooke Jump, Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Corb (Stacey) Watson, Colona, and Bryan Watson (Chelsea Bagley), East Moline; grandchildren: Courtney, Jerrica, Justyce, Joelle, Maddyx, Marley, Ryder, Tori and Adam; great-granddaughter, Ezryn; her mother, Olene, Saffell, Arkansas; and siblings, Ophelia Pauwels, Saffell, Sylvia Krantz, Strawberry Plaines, Tennessee, Marilyn Taylor, Melbourne, Florida, Patricia Johnson, Rock Island, Larane Hannah, Marcella, Arkansas, and Jeanie Brown, Pierson, Florida;  and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father and brother, James Daggett.

