July 12, 1931-October 20, 2019
ALEDO — Betty L. Erickson, age 88, of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the home of her granddaughter, April, in Milan, Ill., surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to the Messiah Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born July 12, 1931, in Ames, Iowa, to Herman and Kitty Oswalt Vore. She attended Ames, Iowa, schools and married Wayne H. Erickson on June 26, 1948, in Slater, Iowa. He died Oct. 8, 2005.
Betty was employed at the former Ben Franklin Store in Aledo for 26 years where she managed the Fabric and Craft Department. She co-owned “The Cotton Corner” located within the House of Burgess in Aledo and was formerly employed in the Circulation Department of the Rock Island Argus Newspaper District Office in Aledo for 10 years.
She was a member of the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary where she helped to raise funds for the Mercer County Courthouse War Monument and started the first Mercer County Yellow Ribbon Campaign for Operation DESERT STORM.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Neal) Thirtyacre, of Illinois City, Alice Wainwright, of Milan, Ill.; one son, Dennis (Patti) Erickson, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Suzanne (Brett) Hanes, Wendy MacDonald, Kelly (Chris) Senatra, Anna (Steve) Inman, April (Brent) Bowlyou, Craig (Chelo) Wainwright, Dustin (Tara) Erickson, Jessica (Ray) Mincin; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Her parents; husband; one daughter, Linda Douglas; two sisters; and one brother preceded her in death.