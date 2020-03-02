September 22, 1925-February 29, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Betty L. Demps, 94, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral service will be held on 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty was born on Sept. 22, 1925, in Hominy, Okla., the daughter of Elverse and Mary (Wilson) Hoyle. She married Mitchell H. Demps in 1949 in Rock Island. Betty worked as a CNA for the East Moline State Hospital. She was a daughter of the Elks Elite Temple #1265.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Michelle (John) Edmondson, Rock Island, and Michaela Anderson, Rock Island; grandchildren, Mitchell A. Demps, Rock Island, Jack Anderson, Kansas City, Mo., Mia (James) Taylor, Los Angeles, Calif., John Edmondson Jr., Rock Island, Michael Josh Anderson, Rock Island, and Lorri (Dan) Daniels; great-grandchildren, Keyera, Vaughn, James (Kenyotta) Taylor III, Malcolm, Derrick, Jacques, Haylee, Monica, Myah, Juliet, Camryn, Bryce and Brandon; multiple great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley (Robert) Murphey, Kansas, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell; parents; grandson, Jason Anderson; and siblings, Viola Flournoy, Elverse Hoyle Jr., and Glorus Hill.
Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to Megan Counts, Betty's special care giver, who went above and beyond, and to Dorothy Cotton, a sister from another mother.
Online condolences may be left to Betty's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.