September 22, 1925-February 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Betty L. Demps, 94, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held on 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Betty was born on Sept. 22, 1925, in Hominy, Okla., the daughter of Elverse and Mary (Wilson) Hoyle. She married Mitchell H. Demps in 1949 in Rock Island. Betty worked as a CNA for the East Moline State Hospital. She was a daughter of the Elks Elite Temple #1265.