July 8, 1935-September 23, 2019
GENESEO — Betty L. Cauwels, 84, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo and the Geneseo – Atkinson Food Pantry.
Betty was born on July 8, 1935, the daughter of Mell and Ella (Fiers) Minnaert, in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1953. Betty married Donald Cauwels on Aug. 21, 1954, in Geneseo. He preceded her in death in 2008. During her early years, she worked at Royal Neighbors of America, later worked at Hanford Insurance in Geneseo for 40 years, after retirement, Quilts -n- Bloom, Geneseo. Betty was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and the Women of the Moose. Betty enjoyed helping daughters with hand sewing, enjoyed time on the river, as well as Friday night outings with Judy, bingo and bowling.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Gloria (Kim) Hankins, Geneseo, Teresa Cochran, Geneseo, Angela (Bob) Lavine, Geneseo; grandchildren, Kyle (Katie) Hankins, Seth Hankins, Justin, Brandon and Katie (John Lee) Cochran, Abby and Adam Lavine; great-grandchild, Paige (Matt) Turppa.
Betty was preceded by her parents, Mell and Ella; her husband, Donald; and her brother, Clyde Minnaert. If you wish to share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.