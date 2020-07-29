Betty L. Bayless

Betty Preston was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of Hubert H. and Elizabeth (Wooten) Preston. After high school, she worked at the Willow Run B-24 Bomber Plant. She met Roy Bayless at a wedding, where they served as Maid of Honor and Best Man. After Roy completed three years in the Navy, Betty and Roy married on April 28, 1946. Betty worked in dental offices, and in retirement, enjoyed their time living in Texas, Florida, Illinois, summers at their Wisconsin Lake home and later winters at their condo in Arizona. Many wonderful summer vacation memories were made with her grandsons. Betty was called “Ma” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all are blessed with loving memories. Before his death four months ago, Betty and Roy shared 73 years together.