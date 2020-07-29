November 24, 1925-July 28, 2020
SILVIS — Betty L. Bayless, 94, of Silvis, Ill., passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis.
A private family service will be held. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va., next to her husband. Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty Preston was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of Hubert H. and Elizabeth (Wooten) Preston. After high school, she worked at the Willow Run B-24 Bomber Plant. She met Roy Bayless at a wedding, where they served as Maid of Honor and Best Man. After Roy completed three years in the Navy, Betty and Roy married on April 28, 1946. Betty worked in dental offices, and in retirement, enjoyed their time living in Texas, Florida, Illinois, summers at their Wisconsin Lake home and later winters at their condo in Arizona. Many wonderful summer vacation memories were made with her grandsons. Betty was called “Ma” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all are blessed with loving memories. Before his death four months ago, Betty and Roy shared 73 years together.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Marcia (Jeff) Gunderson, of Moline; a son, Gregory, of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Marcus (Julie) Quaranta, of Silvis, Chad (Julie) Quaranta, of Brookshire, Texas, and Kelli Schafer, of Moline; and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Caitlyn Quaranta, Lilly Elliott, and Brooke, Autumn and Jackson Schafer.
Her family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at New Perspectives for their compassion and care of Betty, and to UnityPoint Palliative Care and UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.
