December 6, 1932-November 29, 2019
SILVIS — Betty Kirkhove, 86, formerly of Kewanee and Milan, Ill., passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at New Perspective in Silvis, Ill.
Cremation will be accorded, with no visitation and a private family graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck will officiate. Rux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty was born Dec. 6, 1932, in Kewanee, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Vershaw) Queen. She married Raymond Kirkhove in October of 1952, and he preceded her in death in October of 2003. Betty worked as an X-ray technician at Kewanee Public Hospital, was an employee at Boss Manufacturing, was head housekeeper at LaQuinta Inn-Moline and was a clerk at the Moline Assessor's Office. Betty enjoyed square dancing, traveling, spending quality time with her kids and grandkids, was a great cook and loved her dog, Luke.
Survivors include her son, Roger (Sharon) Kirkhove, Moline; her daughter, Connie (Joe) Molsen, Florida; her stepson, Kenneth Kirkhove, Tennessee; her brother, Ron (Lois) Horton, Kewanee; and her sister-in-law, Joyce (Phillip, deceased) Kirkhove, Silvis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Shirley (Glenn); and two stepsons, David and Dennis.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.