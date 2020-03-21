January 16, 1932-March 2, 2020

PLANO, Texas — Betty Jean Logan, 88, previously of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Plano, Texas. Cremation rights per her request. There will be no services. The family was assisted by North Dallas Funeral Home in Dallas.

Betty was born at her grandmother's home in Rock Island on Jan. 16, 1932. She was the daughter of Dupree Logan Sr. and Anna Mae Wires (Logan). She married Carl F. Jacobs in 1953. Later on she married Jesse F. Ganaway in 1960 and Frank M. Stokes in 1967. Betty worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and IH Farmall Works. She retired from Rock Island Information and Referral Services in 1994.