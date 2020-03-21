January 16, 1932-March 2, 2020
PLANO, Texas — Betty Jean Logan, 88, previously of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Plano, Texas. Cremation rights per her request. There will be no services. The family was assisted by North Dallas Funeral Home in Dallas.
Betty was born at her grandmother's home in Rock Island on Jan. 16, 1932. She was the daughter of Dupree Logan Sr. and Anna Mae Wires (Logan). She married Carl F. Jacobs in 1953. Later on she married Jesse F. Ganaway in 1960 and Frank M. Stokes in 1967. Betty worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and IH Farmall Works. She retired from Rock Island Information and Referral Services in 1994.
Left to cherish her memories are two sons, Carl (Mike) Carolyn (Bonnie) Jacobs and Stephen Jeffery (Mika) Jacobs of Rock Island; one daughter, Marla Annette (James) Wilson of Plano; one sister Judith M. (Andy) Boone of Peoria, Ill.; two brothers, Dupree (Ruthie) Logan of Edina, Minn., and Richard (Penny) Logan of Rock Island; stepbrother, Damon (Margaret) Mitchell; and stepsister, Arzett Watson of Peoria; grandchildren whom she loved so much, Matthew and Janea Jacobs of Rock Island, Corey Jacobs of Springfield, Ill., James (Nico) Wilson II of Plano, and Christopher (Debbie) Atkins of Montgomery, Ill.; two great-grandsons, Jayvien Wilson and Calen Atkins; and godson, Dorian Turner of Moline; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Betty was proceeded in death by her parents; grandmother Doxie Moore; brother, Donald E. Logan Sr.; and nephews Craig Boone and David Logan.