December 7, 1957-June 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Betty Jean Griffin Schmidt, 62, of East Moline passed away June 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Private family graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to The Arc of the Quad Cities. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty was born Dec. 7, 1957, in Moline the daughter of Lawrence and Phyllis Arnold Griffin. She had several jobs including the Quad City Downs and ARC of the Quad Cities. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed stock car racing, NASCAR, playing cards and bingo.