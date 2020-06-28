December 7, 1957-June 21, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Betty Jean Griffin Schmidt, 62, of East Moline passed away June 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Private family graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to The Arc of the Quad Cities. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty was born Dec. 7, 1957, in Moline the daughter of Lawrence and Phyllis Arnold Griffin. She had several jobs including the Quad City Downs and ARC of the Quad Cities. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed stock car racing, NASCAR, playing cards and bingo.
Survivors include her father, Larry (Linda) Griffin of Rapids City; sister, Connie Griffin of Colona; stepsisters, Connie (Bruce) Cornmesser of Moline, Geri Moseley of Moline, Sherri (Matt) Warner of Baltimore, Md.; sister-in-law MeLinda Griffin of Moline; nieces, Paula (Ryan) Verbeck of Geneseo, Tracy (Kevin) Wilcox of Moline, Jennifer VanHoutte of Milan; nephew, Steve VanWatermeulen of Colona and Tom VanHoutte of Orion; great-nieces and -nephews, Nick and Tori Verbeck of Geneseo, Tyler Griffin of Moline, Brooklyn Wilcox of Moline, Caleb and McKenzie VanHoutte of Orion and Logan and Megan VanWatermeulen of Coal Valley; great-great-niece, Kensley Griffin of Moline; and a special friend, Fred Swanson of East Moline.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother Phyllis and a brother Kenny Griffin.
