May 29, 1929- February 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Betty “Jean” Downing, 90, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Jean was born in Escanaba, Mich., on May 29, 1929, a daughter of Charles H. and Maria S. Burman Beck. Jean graduated from Escanaba High School in 1947. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Augustana College in 1951 where she was a member of the orchestra and band all four years as well as the Sigma Pi Delta Sorority.

Jean married Gerald B. Downing on Aug. 11, 1951, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Escanaba, Mich. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2006.

Jean was an elementary school teacher for the Rock Island/Milan School District 41.