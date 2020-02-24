May 29, 1929- February 22, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Betty “Jean” Downing, 90, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Jean was born in Escanaba, Mich., on May 29, 1929, a daughter of Charles H. and Maria S. Burman Beck. Jean graduated from Escanaba High School in 1947. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Augustana College in 1951 where she was a member of the orchestra and band all four years as well as the Sigma Pi Delta Sorority.
Jean married Gerald B. Downing on Aug. 11, 1951, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Escanaba, Mich. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2006.
You have free articles remaining.
Jean was an elementary school teacher for the Rock Island/Milan School District 41.
Jean was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island, for nearly 70 years. She served as secretary and vice president of Lutheran Church Women and was a longtime member of the Altar Guild. She also served as a member of WELCA (which assisted in providing funeral luncheons), the lunch bunch and assisted with book study and bible study groups. Other memberships included the Augustana Endowment Society, the Illinois Retired Teachers Association — locally the Blackhawk Unit of I.R.T.A and International Order of Kings Daughters, Rock Island.
Jean's special interests and enjoyments included swimming and music. In her earlier years, she bowled in the Ladies League in Rock Island and came in first place in a doubles tournament in 2000. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce G. and Robin Downing, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jay (Stephanie), Kristin (John), Jennifer (Bernie), Taylor and Joshua; four great-grandchildren; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Susan J. Peterson; and sister, Margaret Malkusak.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
10:00AM
4501 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201