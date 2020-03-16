January 24, 1934-March 12, 2020

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — Betty Jean Dabney, 86, a resident of North Aurora, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born on Jan. 24, 1934, in Aurora to Robert Bruce and Hazel (Cromer) Otto. Betty graduated from West Aurora High School in 1952 and from the James Ward Thorne School of Nursing of Passavant Memorial Hospital in Chicago in 1955. Betty became a registered nurse and served hospitals and medical offices around the state of Illinois for 45 years.

Betty married John Dabney on Nov. 3, 1956, after his return from the Korean Conflict. They remained husband and wife for 54 years, until his death in 2011. They raised three children during their many years together, living in Aurora, Pekin, Geneseo, Moline and North Aurora. When she wasn't nursing and raising children, Betty supported John in the family decorating business.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her spare time, Betty loved to garden and read, and she loved music. She played piano and had a love for jazz singing, especially Billie Holliday. She also loved her dogs, including Sally, Bonnie, Daisy and Jock. Although she was quiet and reserved, Betty also had a quick wit and became known among her children and friends as Queen of the One-Liners. One of her favorites was “Who wants to talk about that?!”