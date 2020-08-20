Betty-Jane Karn

Betty-Jane was born on June 3, 1931, in Moline, the daughter of Roy and Pauline (Caldwell) Newnham. She married Roland G. Karn on May 12, 1950, in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2010. Betty-Jane worked at Johnson’s Bakery in Moline before marriage and becoming a homemaker. Betty-Jane was a member of the former Moline Gospel Temple for over 50 years where she was a Sunday School teacher and served as secretary to the Jubilee Club. She was worked at M.G.T. for 16 years for Miss Anderson as birthday secretary. Betty was a charter member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline. Betty was an incredible cook and baker. Her favorite hymn was "It Is Well With My Soul." Her favorite Christmas carol was "Silver Bells." She read the Bible every day. Betty-Jane enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and loved the many dogs they had for years.