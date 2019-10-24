December 31, 1924-October 23, 2019
ATKINSON — Betty Jane Angus, 94, resident of Grace of Douglas, formerly of Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Grace of Douglas Nursing Home, Douglas, Mich. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Michael McBride will officiate. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Atkinson Congregational Church and the Geneseo Food Pantry.
Betty was born Dec. 31, 1924, the daughter of Thomas and Bertha (Blassing) Stimpson, in Anamosa, Iowa. She graduated in 1942 from Anamosa High School. She then attended American Institute of Commerce, in Davenport. Betty worked for five years in the purchasing and export departments at Deere & Company, Moline. She married Harold A. Angus on March 9, 1947, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1996. Betty has been a member of Atkinson Congregational Church since 1949. During her time at the church she served as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Secretary, Deaconess and member of Daughters of Ruth. She was a charter member of Geneseo Christian Woman's Club and served two years on the board. She was a volunteer at Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary for 10 years. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry, collecting humor and quotes, corresponding with family, friends and shut-ins. She especially loved her family and attending church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Julie (Garry) McKeen, Mears, Mich.; son, Robert (Betty) Angus, Ottawa, Ill.; grandsons, Brad (Julie) Angus, Ottawa, Jason (Audrey) Angus, Piper City, Ill., Craig (Monica) McKeen, Elmhurst, Ill.; granddaughter, Meg McKeen, Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nicholas, Alex and Theo Angus, William and Madeline McKeen; sisters, Anna Adams, Anamosa, Iowa, Eunice (Jim) Conley, Anamosa, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and her siblings, Harriet, Thomas, George, Barbara and John.
If you wish to share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.