December 24, 1929- April 16, 2020
LAMPE, Mo. — Betty J. Sievers, 90, formerly of Orion, Ill., passed away quietly at her home in Lampe, Mo., on April 16, 2020.
Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery Orion, Ill. Memorial services to be held at a later date due to the situation of the country. The family is being assisted by Esterday Mortuary Ltd., Orion.
Betty was born Dec. 24, 1929, on the family farm in Coal Valley, the fifth and final child of Harry Hayes and Annie Laurie (Linn) Anderson. She married Wayne L. Sievers on June 10, 1949, in Coal Valley.
She grew up and was educated in the Coal Valley area, graduating in 1947. She and Wayne resided in Coal Valley, later moving to Orion, which they call their home. For many years, becoming “snowbirds” in Marco Island, Fla. Betty loved to cook, bake (the best pie baker ever), gardening, reading and solving puzzles. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, where she taught Sunday school, Bible school and was a member of the Alter Guild. She will be remembered as a wonderful, caring Mother and Grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include children, Dave (Kim) Sievers, Orion, Laurie Catour (Bill Hutton), Lampe, Mo.; grandchildren, Todd and Shea Sievers, Orion, Zachary Catour, Orion, and Joshua (Ashley) Catour, Brimfield, Ill.; great-grandchildren, David (DJ), Brady and Reed Catour, Brimfield; and sister-in-law, Edrise Sievers, Venice, Fla.; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; son, Alan; son-in-law, David (Shorty) Catour; brothers, Clinton, Harry Jr. and Marvin (Mav) Anderson; and sister, Dorothy Hoskins.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
