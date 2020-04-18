Betty J. Sievers

Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery Orion, Ill. Memorial services to be held at a later date due to the situation of the country. The family is being assisted by Esterday Mortuary Ltd., Orion.

She grew up and was educated in the Coal Valley area, graduating in 1947. She and Wayne resided in Coal Valley, later moving to Orion, which they call their home. For many years, becoming “snowbirds” in Marco Island, Fla. Betty loved to cook, bake (the best pie baker ever), gardening, reading and solving puzzles. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, where she taught Sunday school, Bible school and was a member of the Alter Guild. She will be remembered as a wonderful, caring Mother and Grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.