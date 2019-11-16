{{featured_button_text}}
December 9, 1947-November 15, 2019

ALEDO — Memorial services for Betty J. Criswell, 71 of Aledo, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Visitation is two hours prior to services. Burial will be in Candor Cemetery, rural Aledo. Memorials may be made to College Avenue Presbyterian Church or Churches of Mercer County Food Pantry. Betty died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mercer Manor surrounded by her family.

Betty Joan was born on Dec. 9, 1947, in Rock Island, Illinois to Harold Burris & Opal Genevieve (Neal) Ruggles. She married David Criswell on Feb. 1, 1988, in Hayward, Wis.

Betty retired from the Mercer County Hospital Laboratory on March 2, 2007. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking, cooking, tending her flowers, feeding the birds, and most importantly, attending her grandchildren’s school events. In earlier years, Betty and Dave enjoyed snowmobiling trips. Betty was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Hospital Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her husband Dave; sons, David Muske of Seaton and Mark Muske of Preemption; grandchildren, Cale and Maci Muske; Cameron Muske, Caitryn Muske, Ian and Malia Muske and Noah Muske; great-grandchildren, Canaan, Case and Ada; and siblings and spouses, Barbra and Allan Kraklow of Toulon, Carroll Powell of Bettendorf, Bonnie Doss of Illinois City, Wanda White and Pat Hynes of Milan, Martha and Dennis Bedford of Aledo, Bill and Janice Ruggles of Aledo, Neal and Vicky Ruggles of Taylor Ridge and Mary Ruggles of Dixon. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Burris and Gloria Ruggles, Bob and Rita Ruggles and Keith Ruggles.

