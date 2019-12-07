November 7, 1929-December 7, 2019

MORTON — Betty J. Boynton, 90, of Morton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home.

Betty was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in Kewanee, to Alphonse and Martha Grawet Pauwels. She married Wayne E. Boynton on Aug. 5, 1950, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1992. She is also preceded in death by one son, Daniel in 1976; one brother, Arthur; and one sister, Annalee.

Surviving are her sons, Gary Boynton of Morton, Marc Boynton of Bagley, Wis.; daughter, Diana (Dana) Oaks of East Peoria; brothers, Alphonse (Ophelia) Pauwels of Arkansas and Jerry Pauwels of Arizona; three grandchildren, Nathan, Leisha and Tabatha Boynton; and seven great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her longtime special friend and caregiver, John Wertz of East Peoria.

Betty worked at Caterpillar in Morton for 25 years, retiring from Data Entry in 1991.

She was a member of Whirl-A-Way Square Dance Club in Morton, also a member and past treasurer of B & B Square Dance Club in Pekin. One of Betty's favorite hobbies was working on and sharing family genealogy.

Betty was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed quilting.