September 26, 1922- May 6, 2021

COAL VALLEY — Betty Imogene Bengston, 98 years young, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, with her family peacefully at her home. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. Private inurnment will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Imogene was born on September 26, 1922, in Mason City, Iowa, a daughter of Moses and Margery (Bitterman) Brimm. She married Richard Bengston in June 1998 in Coal Valley. Imogene co-owned and operated the former Milan Open Air Market and Laundromat and she also worked at Servus Rubber. In her younger years she enjoyed dance and acrobat classes and riding her horses. Imogene also enjoyed gardening, sunbathing, painting, cooking, canning and watching movies. She loved reading books and her crossword puzzles. Lonnie, her cat, was always at her side.