Betty 'Granny' Elaine Strange

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist with Elder Bonnie King and Pastor Trisha Chapman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 and 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Burial will be in Bishop Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Community of Christ Church in Galesburg or to the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church.

She was born July 14, 1949, in Galesburg, the daughter of Bennie and Florence (Carlson) King. She married Daniel L. “Dan” Strange on Dec. 30, 1967, in Galesburg. He survives, along with daughter, Lisa (Paul) Miller, of Cambridge; son, Tim (Carrie) Strange, of Lewisburg, Tenn.; her granddaughter, Katie Miller, of Cambridge; a sister, Beverly (George) Ferris, of Kalispell, Mont.; a brother, Joe (Starla) King, of Oneida; her sister at heart, Maxine Schroeder, of Elmira; and many other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Granny graduated from ROVA High School in 1967. She farmed with her husband, was a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom, raising her children. She was loved by many and proud to be called Granny by many. She was a member of Community of Christ Church in Galesburg and also attended the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church. In her early years she was a member of the Knox County Home Extension and the Roving Rangers. She was a member of the Illinois Beef Association, Henry County Beef Association, the National and Regional Appaloosa Associations, Red Angus Association, Simmental Association, Cambridge FFA Alumni, Bishop Hill Historical Society and Little John Conservation Club. She was a proud 4-H mom, BMX mom and enjoyed attending classic car events with her family. She loved quilts, spending time at her cabin and with her horses and all animals. She was deeply devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by them and all whose lives she touched.