November 14, 1920-March 27, 2020

MOLINE — Betty Ann Lewis is remembered by all as a gracious, loving and amazing mother and friend. At age 99, she went to be with the Lord at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 27, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty was born Nov. 14, 1920, in Moline, Ill., to Lysle and Marie (McFarland) Lavender. She married Wilbur Charles Lewis in 1941 and was married to him until his death in 1997.

Betty was employed at Royal Neighbors, Rock Island, and eventually joined the John Deere and Company staff in 1958 where she worked in a number of secretarial positions. She retired from Deere as a Legal Secretary in the Law Department, having been with the company for 25 years. Betty was a longtime member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church and later attended First Christian Church in Moline. She was a renowned organizer for her high school reunions, which most recently included her 70th reunion. Betty enjoyed playing the organ, visiting her family and friends and traveling all over the world. She had many friends at Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she resided.