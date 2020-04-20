× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 18, 1923-April 20, 2020

WOODHULL — Betty A. Taylor, 97, of Woodhull, Illinois, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. In keeping with Covid-19 social distancing requirements, friends may pay their respects to Betty from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. The family will not be present. Private graveside services will be Saturday in the Woodhull cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in the United Church of Woodhull. Memorials may be left to the United Church of Woodhull, Woodhull Meals on Wheels or Tri-County Ambulance. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born April 18, 1923, on a farm in rural Viola, Illinois, to Cecil and Myrtle Anderson Baxter. She graduated from Viola High School in 1940 and received her RN from Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing in 1944.

Betty enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp. during World War II. She married John E. Taylor on Aug. 8, 1944, in Tampa, Florida. He died in 1989

She was employed in the maternity department at Moline Public Hospital for nine years. She then worked at the office of Dr. H.N. Picard for 26 years, retiring in 1981.