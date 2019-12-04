September 21, 1941-December 2, 2019
MOLINE — Betty A. Tank, of Moline, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center or American Cancer Society.
Betty was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Bradford, the daughter of Ross and Mary (Mannon) Ferris. She married James H. Tank on July 8, 1961, in East Moline. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2009.
She worked at the Boss Leather Glove Factory in Kewanee and later at Kmart as a sales representative.
Betty enjoyed gardening and being outside. She enjoyed her sister weekends and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her faithful companion, Tia, never left her side and they went everywhere together.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Lin Tank, East Moline; grandchildren, Logan and Brady McArtor-Tank, great-grandson, Landyn McArtor-Tank; sisters, Peggy (Russ) Coombs, Kewanee; Mary Lou Parker, Kewanee; Linda Tank, Kewanee; Barbara (Jerry) Klein, Wyoming, Ill; brother, Kenny (Judy) Ferris, Bradford; sister-in-law, Margaret Ferris, Bradford; and her special canine companion, Tia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Craig; brother, Linn Ferris; brothers-in-law, Ron Tank Sr. and Don Parker; nephews, Steve Brunns, Randy Peterson and Mike Tank.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.