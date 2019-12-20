March 23, 1932-December 19, 2019

ALEDO — Betty A. Scharer, 87, of Aledo, Ill., died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Aledo Rehab and Health Care Center in Aledo. Mass of Christian Burial is 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Aledo. Burial is in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Millersburg, Ill. Visitation is noon-2 p.m. prior to services at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, where memorials may be left to St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left to www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born March 23, 1932, in Davenport, to Herbert and Rosemary Schebler Frerkes. She graduated from St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Davenport, Iowa. Betty married Fred Mitchell Jr. on Aug. 3, 1952. She later married Dick Scharer on Sept. 25, 1979, in Moline. He died May 1, 2007.

Betty was a homemaker and operated Mitchell's General Store in Millersburg for many years. She was later employed as a clerk at several area stores.

She was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Aledo.

Betty enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing and spending time with her family. For many years, she enjoyed singing at church and area events with “The Frerkes Sisters.” She was an avid Elvis fan.