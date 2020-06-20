Betty A. Hart

Cremation rites will be accorded. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline is assisting the family. Betty was born on Oct. 27, 1930, in Columbia, Mo., the daughter of Leslie and Iolene Alma (Page) Fahrner. She married Ed Bernhagen, Davenport, in 1952, Roger L. Chappell, Davenport, in 1977 and Bob C. Hart, Honolulu, in 1986. Betty graduated from Heights Academy, Ottumwa, Iowa. She received her BA from the University of Iowa in 1951. Betty then went on to receive her MA from the University of Iowa in 1974. She then received her PhD from the University of Iowa 1978. She was appointed by the governor of Iowa to the Iowa Council for Children and served two terms.