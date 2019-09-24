July 26, 1947-September 22, 2019
MOLINE — Betty A. Armstrong, 72, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Pastor Dennis Arndt officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
The former Betty Ann Andrews was born July 26, 1947, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of William “Andy” and Christine (Lewis) Andrews. She married Howard Armstrong on March 24, 1973, in Milan, Ill. He died March 22, 2004.
Betty was a terrific homemaker but also enjoyed her time working at Skip-a-Long Child Development Services and in the cafeteria for the Rock Island School District.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. She enjoyed reading, going to church and going to the movies. She loved to travel, as long as it revolved around visiting family out of town. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Betty, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Betty is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Andrew Spencer, of Bettendorf, Debra and Bryan Wahlberg, of Argyle, Texas, and Carrie and Josh Jungwirth, of The Woodlands, Texas; seven grandchildren, Nathan and Haylie Spencer, Breanna Richey, Branden Wahlberg and Jayde, Cierra, and Jordyn Jungwirth; a great-grandson, Kaiden; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Evy Andrews, of Moline; a sister, Julie Andrews, of Sun City West, Ariz.; two nephews, Aaron and David Andrews; and her beloved dog and cat, Lucy Lou and Molly Mae. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.