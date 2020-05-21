× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 13, 1952-May 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Bettie J. Hearn, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. A private family funeral service and visitation will be held for Bettie on Saturday, May 23. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be at a later date in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bettie was born Jan. 13, 1952, in Collierville, Tenn., a daughter of Willie and Willie Mae (Dandridge) Hearn. She worked for many years as a cook at Johnson Oil Co. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, listening to music, watching Basketball and old Westerns on TV.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rodney Hearn, Shawn Hearn, Tameka Hearn, Tasha Hearn, Curtima Hearn and Amber Hearn; grandchildren, TaCorie, Christaun, Anayshia, D'Arshauntise, Kierstyn, DeVaria, DarVione, DeNym, DaRazja, Mercedes, Jabari, Jurnee, Kobie, Kaniya, Kylan, Spiret and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Damian, Takaylee, Amiyah, Leyona and DeVaria Jr.; siblings, Shirley Ann Hearn, Marjorie Washington, Willie Hearn III, Ronald Hearn Sr., Kenneth Hearn, Katherine Villarreal and Travis Hearn Sr. Also surviving are many dear extended family members and friends.