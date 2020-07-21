× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 23, 1937-July 20, 2020

ALEDO — Bette L. Williams age 82, of Aledo, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Brookstone in Aledo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Graveside services will follow the visitation at the RLDS Cemetery rural Buffalo Prairie, Ill. Memorials may be left to the Community of Christ. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Bette was born July 23, 1937 in Alexis to David and Ida Row Burns. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1955. On Sept. 11, 1955, she married Ronald D. Williams in Joy. He died Aug. 1, 1997.

Bette was a homemaker and was employed in the circulation department at the Times Record in Aledo for over 10 years. She later worked as a receptionist for the Chiropractic Arts Center in Aledo. She was a member of the RLDS Community of Christ Muscatine congregation where she was a very active ASA, Elder, Sunday School Teacher and Women’s Leader of the Blackhawk District. Bette was a leader of the Girl Scouts of America in the Aledo area and was district associate chair for Mississippi Valley Girl Scout Council. She enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include three daughters, Sandra (Gary) Blanchard of Buffalo Prairie; Lori Ann Williams of Madison, Wis.; Lisa (Ron) Butcher of Eldridge, Iowa; three grandchildren, Shawn Blanchard of Buffalo Prairie, Hollie Allbaugh of Chino Hills, Calif., Sara Butcher of Port Byron; one sister, Helen Neer of Aledo; one sister-in-law, Nellie (Dennis) Butterfield of Bothell, Wash.; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Mary and Winifred; and one brother, David.

