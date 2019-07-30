September 20, 1932-July 28, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Bethel McElrath Jr., 86, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services for Mr. McElrath will be 1 p.m Saturday at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Private burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Olivet Baptist Church or Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
Bethel was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Dyersburg, Tenn., a son of Bethel Sr. and Julie (Johnson) McElrath. He married Carla Hudson on Aug. 18, 1973, in Davenport. Bethel worked for Deere and Co. and the Rock Island Arsenal for many years in their respective maintenance departments, retiring in 1996. Bethel was a founding member of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, and he also held membership at Olivet Baptist Church. He was a man of strong faith who served his churches as a Deacon. He greatly enjoyed fishing, playing checkers and he was a lover of people. Bethel was known for his conversations centered around faith and God.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Carla; children, Margaret Lisa Shorter, Conroe, Texas, Rev. Dr. Anthoni McElrath (Cynthia McElrath), Thomson, Ga., Mar'Shell McElrath, Rock Island, Gale McElrath Hickman (Otha Hickman), Rock Island, Allen Ray McElrath (Barbara McElrath), Berita McElrath, Brenay McElrath Thomas (Ronald Thomas) and Elaine McElrath, all of Detroit, Mich.; brothers, James and Lester McElrath; sister, Minnie Campbell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and lifetime friend, Glenn Turner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bethel McElrath Sr. and Julie Johnson McElrath; brothers, Hershel Harbour, Robert Harbour, Roy McElrath; and sisters, Emma Baker and Lucille McCoy.
