September 13, 1914-February 6, 2020

NEW WINDSOR — Bessie C. McGaughy, 105 of New Windsor, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11:38 a.m. at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Burial is in Viola Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, New Windsor Public Library or Tri-County Ambulance.

Bessie was born Sept. 13, 1914, in Stephensport, Ky., to Harmon and Lucy Lee Hawkins Blaine. She graduated from New Windsor High School in 1932 and attended Western Illinois University. On June 12, 1937, she was united in marriage to Charles William “Bill” McGaughy in Stanford, Ill. He died in 1989.

She began her teaching career in 1934 at Black Oak School, north of Aledo, and also taught in other country schools in Mercer County. Bessie was later employed at the Matherville grade school and finally the Winola Junior High in New Windsor, retiring in 1972 after 32½ years.