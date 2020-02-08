September 13, 1914-February 6, 2020
NEW WINDSOR — Bessie C. McGaughy, 105 of New Windsor, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11:38 a.m. at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Burial is in Viola Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, New Windsor Public Library or Tri-County Ambulance.
Bessie was born Sept. 13, 1914, in Stephensport, Ky., to Harmon and Lucy Lee Hawkins Blaine. She graduated from New Windsor High School in 1932 and attended Western Illinois University. On June 12, 1937, she was united in marriage to Charles William “Bill” McGaughy in Stanford, Ill. He died in 1989.
She began her teaching career in 1934 at Black Oak School, north of Aledo, and also taught in other country schools in Mercer County. Bessie was later employed at the Matherville grade school and finally the Winola Junior High in New Windsor, retiring in 1972 after 32½ years.
Bessie was a member of the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, including the Golden Circle. Bessie loved teaching, traveling, playing bridge, bowling for 55 years and enjoying the New Windsor Rodeo. She was an avid Cubs fan. Her sense of humor and positive nature kept her young.
She is survived by two children, Jim (Jeanine) McGaughy of Orion; Jackie (Scott Culp) McGaughy of Lakewood, Colo.; three grandchildren, Bruce (Rita) McGaughy of Mercer Island, Wash., Michelle (GW) Fuhr of St. Charles, Ill., Matthew (Jenny) Bornstein of Arlington, Va.; seven great-grandchildren, Katarina McGaughy, Natalie McGaughy, Isabel McGaughy, Grant Fuhr, Julianna Fuhr, Grayson Fuhr and Elle Fuhr; and several nieces and nephews.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Pauline McNeil, Mildred Bird and Mary Alice McAtee.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wurzburger at Genesis, the caring staff at Brookstone of Aledo, where she made many friends over the past eight years, and more recently, thanks to the caregivers at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
111 S. 1st Street
Alpha, IL 61413
10:00AM
414 Walnut St PO Box 245
New Windsor, IL 61465
12:00AM
west of Hwy 67 on 11th Ave - Cemetery Road
Viola, IL 61486