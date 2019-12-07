Bertice J. Freeman
View Comments

Bertice J. Freeman

{{featured_button_text}}

December 1, 2019

MOLINE — Bertice J. Freeman, 97, formerly of Moline, died Dec. 1, 2019, in Chuckey, Tenn.

Graveside services are 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, at 1:15 p.m.

Survivors include children, James (Diana), Jerry, John and Joyce Freeman, and Janet Franza; sisters, Annebelle Chain and Claudine Hickey; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wesley C. Freeman; parents, Claude and Eula Junkin; and five siblings.

Condolences may be shared at www.TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News