June 10, 1918-January 29, 2020
NEW BOSTON — Bernice Munson, 101, of New Boston, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Mercer Manor, Aledo.
Funeral services are at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left for New Boston Community Center.
Bernice was born June 10, 1918, in New Boston, a daughter of Henry and Myrtle Fender Moyers. On Oct. 23, 1936, she married S.G. “Bud” Munson and moved to Oakville, where they farmed for eight years before purchasing a farm near Mannon. Bernice was always the typical farm wife. She raised chickens, enjoyed cooking and baking, and did all the yard work; all the while doing housework, keeping everything spotless. She was always available to donate food for a funeral or bake a cake or pie for bake sales. She was an active member of New Boston United Methodist Church. Bernice was always in great demand for sewing and mending for friends and family. Bernice enjoyed making quilts. She made a quilt for each grandchild, all of them different and unique to each. She didn't spend much time resting, but if you followed her around on a typical day, you would need to rest.
Survivors include her children: Betty (Jerry) Juras, Sherrard, and David (Charlotte) Munson, New Boston; grandchildren: Teresa Graham, John Paul Krantz, Sheila Terrill and Greta Munson; great-grandchildren: Greg Graham, Austin Munson, Kaneta Keller, Alexa Keller, Taylor Russell, David Allen Munson, Trevor Krantz and Nevin (Alyssa) Krantz; great-great-grandson: Gage Graham; and brother: Bill Moyers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Ellen Garrett and Nellie Long; and brothers: Harold “Dutch”, Charles and David Gene Moyers.
