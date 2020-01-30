Bernice Munson

Bernice was born June 10, 1918, in New Boston, a daughter of Henry and Myrtle Fender Moyers. On Oct. 23, 1936, she married S.G. “Bud” Munson and moved to Oakville, where they farmed for eight years before purchasing a farm near Mannon. Bernice was always the typical farm wife. She raised chickens, enjoyed cooking and baking, and did all the yard work; all the while doing housework, keeping everything spotless. She was always available to donate food for a funeral or bake a cake or pie for bake sales. She was an active member of New Boston United Methodist Church. Bernice was always in great demand for sewing and mending for friends and family. Bernice enjoyed making quilts. She made a quilt for each grandchild, all of them different and unique to each. She didn't spend much time resting, but if you followed her around on a typical day, you would need to rest.