Bernice M. Ham

August 18, 1927-May 7, 2020

FENTON — Bernice Maxine Ham, 92, of Fenton, Ill., died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, visitation and graveside services will be private. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is handling arrangements. Please reach out to the family in your own way or share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

Bernice was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Ontario, Wis. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Eva Palen. She was united in marriage to Raymond K. Ham at the Baptist Church in Watertown, East Moline, on July 18, 1945. Bernice was a very loving person, a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great–great-grandmother. She loved living in the Fenton hills where she enjoyed watching the abundance of wildlife and birds. She also enjoyed gardening and canning, raising plants and especially cactuses.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Roxy and Loren Stropes, Albany, Ill.; grandchildren, Lana Stropes, Albany, Theresa McDaniel, Albany, Kim Vock, Savanna, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Riley, Taylar, Charlotte, Heather, Kera, Dakota; eight great–great-grandchildren; and very special friends, Sharon, Tammy and Phil Nevens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and sister, Virginia Kettering.

