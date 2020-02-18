May 29, 1932-February 16, 2020
VIOLA — Bernice Deanon Lilly, 87, of Viola, passed away Sunday. Feb. 16, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be at the New Boston Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be left to the B. Deanon Lilly Memorial Fund. Please share your love, memories and support with Deanon's family at www.NicholsBewley.com.
Bernice Deanon Lilly was born May 29, 1932, in South Pekin, Ill., the daughter of Albert and Charlotte Long Tompkins. She married Elmer L. Lilly on April 3, 1950, in Unionville, Iowa.
Deanon was a Certified Nurses Aid having worked at Mercer County Hospital and area nursing homes.
Deanon enjoyed cooking, crocheting, puzzles, bird watching, feeding her chipmunks and squirrels, cards, dice and especially time with her family.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her children, Jesse (Linda) Tompkins, of Viola, Mary (Elmer deceased) Daniels, of Viola, Gary (Marcia) Lilly, of Midlothian, Ill., Elmer (Denise) Lilly Jr., of Andover, Ill., Ron (Connie) Lilly, of Viola, and Laura (Bill) Anderson, of Aledo; sisters, Alberta Campbell, of Keithsburg, and Audrey (Ben) Benechek, of New Boston; brother, Lloyd Tompkins, of Keithsburg; 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren with two lovingly expected; and stepsisters, Francis Dehm and Lucy Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Sr.; daughter, Martha Jane Mayfield; sisters, Anna Munson and Imogene Tompkins; brothers-in-law, Jim Campbell and Bee Munson; and brother, Jack Tompkins.