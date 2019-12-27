September 5, 1943-December 25, 2019

KEWANEE — Berneice Kay DeMay, 76, of Kewanee, passed away at 8:12 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cremation will be accorded, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Berneice DeMay Memorial Fund.

She was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kewanee, the daughter of John and Sophie (Lazar) Van Pratt. She married George P. DeMay on June 5, 1965, in Geneseo. Survivors include her husband of Kewanee; two sons, Brad (Jackie) DeMay, of Kewanee, and Rod DeMay, of California; two grandchildren, Jonathan DeMay and Amanda Clementz; and countless cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Ann King; and her son, Douglas DeMay.

Berneice graduated from Kewanee High School in 1961. She had worked as an operator and service representative for GTE and had also worked at Sunnyfield Nursery in rural Kewanee. She was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She loved flower gardening and her hummingbirds and enjoyed collectibles, especially Campbell Soup, Pillsbury and snowmen. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Berneice DeMay, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Rux Funeral Homes

507 S. Chestnut St.

Kewanee, IL 61443 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Berneice's Visitation begins. Rux Funeral Homes

507 S. Chestnut St.

Kewanee, IL 61443 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Berneice's Memorial Service begins.