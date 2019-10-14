October 10, 1944-October 13, 2019
TAYLOR RIDGE — Bernard P. Klauer, 75, of Taylor Ridge, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, followed by visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Inurnment will be private at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Mayo Clinic or the American Cancer Society.
Bernard was born in Davenport on Oct. 10, 1944, a son of Vincent F. Sr. and Antionette Morlok Klauer. He married Carol A. Schatteman on Oct. 8, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline.
Bernard owned and operated Klauer Heating and Air Conditioning in Rock Island for over 30 years.
Bernard was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, Sheet Metal Workers Local 91, Quad City Home Builders Association and the Deer Valley Collectors Tractor Club. He enjoyed collecting antique tractors, pedal tractors and vacationing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Carol A. Klauer, Taylor Ridge; children (and spouses), Steven Klauer, Reynolds, Julie (Chris Brown) Klauer, Taylor Ridge, and Aaron (Megan) Klauer, Aledo; grandchildren, Kadie, Emily, Coe, Chase and Ella; brothers, Richard Klauer, Moline, Clarence (Shirley) Klauer, East Moline, David (Jean) Klauer, Coal Valley; and sister, Cecelia Kargl, Rock Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fr. Arnold Klauer, Vincent F. Klauer Jr. and William Klauer; and sisters, Theresa DeCrane and Janet Norman.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.