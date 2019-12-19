GENESEO — Bernard J. Francque, 77, of rural Geneseo, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo.

A Funeral Mass will be held to celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.