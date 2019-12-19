Bernard J. Francque
View Comments
GENESEO

Bernard J. Francque

{{featured_button_text}}

December 19, 2019

GENESEO — Bernard J. Francque, 77, of rural Geneseo, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo.

A Funeral Mass will be held to celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Among those to cherish his memory include his wife, Carole. A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Francque as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News