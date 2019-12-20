Bernard Francque

Bernard was born in Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Ill., on March 6, 1942, to Albert Francque and Margaret (Wyffels) Francque, farmers in the Geneseo area. His paternal and maternal grandparents immigrated to America from Belgium. Bernard worked on his family's farm growing up, attending the one-room Spring Creek schoolhouse — down the road from the farm — through fifth grade when the school closed. He excelled as a member of the Geneseo High School football team. During his senior year, in 1959, the team went undefeated and he was named to the Illinois all-state team. In October 2019 Bernard was inducted into the Geneseo High School Hall of Fame due to his football achievements and community contributions. In 1960 he graduated from Geneseo High School and went on to attend Black Hawk College. Bernard served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the 1960s.

On Aug. 8, 1964, Bernard married Carole Clifford at St. Malachy Catholic Church, and then moved into the house (on the farm that he bought when he was 22 years old) outside of Geneseo that remains the family home to this day. Mr. and Mrs. Francque had seven children. Bernard was a lifelong farmer and active member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, including serving as a trustee and in other roles. He also served on the school boards for the Geneseo school district and St. Malachy Catholic School. In addition, Bernard served as a board member for 18 years for Abilities Plus, which serves individuals with disabilities at all ages, and was an active volunteer for decades for Misericordia Heart of Mercy, a home for disabled children and adults and where his son, Justin, lives. He was also an original investor and served as a board member for the Patriot Ethanol Plant in Annawan, Ill. Bernard was also an investor in Geneseo Feed and Grain and particularly enjoyed the challenge of revitalizing the old Purina Feed Mill.