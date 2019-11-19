January 18, 1933-November 17, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — On Nov. 17, 2019, Bennie Hubbert Jr., 86, of Rock Island, passed away at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa, and went to be with the Lord. A funeral service for Mr. Hubbert will be noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Bennie was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Brownsville, Tenn., to Bennie Hubbert Sr. and Canary Patterson. While growing up in Tennessee, he worked to support his mother and eight siblings. After moving to Rock Island, Benny began working at John Deere Foundry in East Moline. Bennie retired in 1992 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed traveling to Chicago to see his brother, Nathaniel, and his family. Bennie liked riding the open highway on his HD motorcycle, fishing and he was a proud Mason. What he loved most was cooking, barbecue and making homemade ice cream. In Benny's retirement, he spent his mornings at Aunt Bea's Cafe with his good friends, “The Breakfast Club.” On many mornings, Bennie, Melvin, Bob, Rick, Charlie and Roy had many laughs while trying to solve worldly issues.
Survivors include daughter: Deitria Beechum, of Muscatine; sons: Harold Hubbert and Bennie Lee Hubbert, Rock Island; grandchildren: Yolanda Dabney and Kentrell Williams; great-grandchildren, Josefina Aguilar, Florencia Aguilar, Alejandra Aguilar, Yonika Brown, Dentcell Brown, Naka Ivy, Ariel Brown; sister: Betty Stewart, Stone Mountain, Ga. He also leaves to mourn his passing a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; daughters, Barbara Brown and Pamela Evans; and grandsons, Mark Brown and Joseph Brown.
