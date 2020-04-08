× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOLINE — Ben Rogers, 67, of Moline passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline, where family and friends are encouraged to celebrate Ben's life by driving by the front of the funeral home where Ben's family will be present. Funeral services will be private. To send condolences or view funeral service, visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Sacred Heart Church.

Ben was born August 14, 1952, in Rock Island, the son of Charles and Madeline (Heyveart) Rogers. He married Joan Knobloch Antao on August 19, 2006, in Moline.

Ben worked for Montgomery-Kone for 45½ years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Viking Club and was a Boy Scout leader in many capacities for over 40 years in the Illowa Council. He served the BSA as cook to Loud Thunder Scout Camp and his laugh will be heard for many years as his jokes live on. He enjoyed his grandchildren, camping and traveling.