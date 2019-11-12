July 12, 1950-November 11, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Beatriz Casas Ponce, 69, East Moline, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Beatriz was born on July 12, 1950, in Saltillo, Mexico, the daughter of Isidro and Delfina (Trevino) Casas. She married Jose Sergio Ponce on Nov. 13, 2000, in Rock Island. Beatriz worked in the maternity ward at Parkland Hospital, Dallas, Texas. She enjoyed watching soccer, traveling and being with her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Survivors include her husband, Sergio; sons, Luis (Francesca) Casas, Sterling, and Cesar (Dianna) Casas, East Moline; grandchildren, Isaac Casas, Rocio Casas, Alicia Casas, Antonio Casas, Chynna Parker and Karah McGrady; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pedro (Maria) Casas, Silvis, Zandra Perez and Irma Casas, both of Fort Worth, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Blanca, Aurora and one in infancy.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.