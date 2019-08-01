{{featured_button_text}}
Beatrice Dahl Strandlund

July 31, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Our Dear Aunt Bea, Beatrice Dahl Strandlund, passed away on July 31, 2019.

Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at Orion Lutheran Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she attended her entire life. A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be scheduled in the fall as that was her favorite time of year.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments