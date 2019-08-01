July 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Our Dear Aunt Bea, Beatrice Dahl Strandlund, passed away on July 31, 2019.
Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at Orion Lutheran Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she attended her entire life. A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be scheduled in the fall as that was her favorite time of year.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.