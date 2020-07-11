CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Barry Roberts, 64, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Cedar Rapids. Barry was larger than life. He could make any room erupt with laughter and had the distinct ability to turn strangers into friends. His favorite people called him Papa, Dad, Uncle Bare Head, Scary Barry, Neanderthal, and “Sir." He was the devoted husband to a loving wife of 44 years, and the proudest Dad you could find. He was loved by all and became infamous to some. He was known for his endless (and repeated) stories and being the keeper of all sports brackets. He wouldn't hesitate to give big or small. His life was completed by the birth of his grandkids, the Cubs winning the World Series, and the daily lineup of shows on MeTV. We will miss him more than words but his legacy will live on. He will be remembered with a passion because "legends never die."