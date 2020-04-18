× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 28, 1960- April 15, 2020

ANDALUSIA — Barry “Bear Bear” L. Riddell, 60, of Andalusia, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Services will be held at a later date.

Barry was born on March 28, 1960 in Moline, the son of Ronald Riddell and Sue Willits. He married Patricia Favri on June 20, 1987, in Rock Island. Barry worked as a diesel mechanic for Norfolk Iron and Metal. He loved being outdoors-going: boating, camping, fishing, and cruising in his '72 Monte Carlo. Barry enjoyed watching and going to NASCAR races and was a great bowler.

Barry is survived by his wife, Patricia Riddell; children, Amanda (David) and Ryan Riddell; mother, Sue (David) Darling; grandson, Michael Payton II; sisters, Joleen (Charles) Rasso, Kelly (Kenny) Temple, and Geri (William) Miles; nephew, Michael Rathburn; nieces, Kori Merema and Stephanie Eversole; and father-in-law, Harry Favri (Kay Swales); brother-in-laws, William L. Favri, Robert A. Favri, and Brian (Carolyn) Favri; many great-nieces and -nephews; special friend whom he looked up to as a father figure, Doug Crawford; and best friend “Brother,” Bob (Jonie) Fields. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Riddell; mother-in-law, Pauline Favri; grandparents; and aunt, Paulette.

Barry's family would like to send a special thank you to everybody at Norfolk Iron and Metal, to Nichole and Jason Smith, and our friends and family for all their support during this time. Online condolences may be left to Barry's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

