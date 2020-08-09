COLONA -- Barry A. Duncan, 57, of Colona, Illinois, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at home.
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley. Cremation will take place after services with private burial at Coal Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established to help with veteran suicide prevention.
Barry Allen Duncan was born October 7, 1962, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of George and Ruth Duncan. He married Lisa Burlingame on December 4, 1982, in Bettendorf, Iowa, and the couple had three children, before recently separating. He was a proud U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard veteran.
He worked at Harvest Day Bakery in Rock Island, Ruan Trucking, and most recently at John Deere Harvester Works in Davenport. He was a self-taught martial artist who specialized at nun chucks. He enjoyed playing disc golf and watching YouTube music videos way too loud. Above everything else, family was the most important thing to Barry, especially his beloved grandchildren.
Barry is survived by Lisa Duncan of Moline; his children, Chad Duncan of Omaha, Nebraska, and Amanda (Bobby) Barker of Colona; three grandchildren, his pride and joy, Melony, Blake and Connor Barker; two siblings, Brenda (Mike) Mills of Buffalo, Iowa, and Bryan Duncan of Maquoketa; his step-mother, Mary Duncan of Lakeland, Florida; and his mother-in-law, Joy Burlingame of Coal Valley.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Duncan; his son, Shane Michael Duncan; and his father-in-law, T. James Burlingame.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.