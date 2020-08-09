× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLONA -- Barry A. Duncan, 57, of Colona, Illinois, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at home.

Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley. Cremation will take place after services with private burial at Coal Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established to help with veteran suicide prevention.

Barry Allen Duncan was born October 7, 1962, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of George and Ruth Duncan. He married Lisa Burlingame on December 4, 1982, in Bettendorf, Iowa, and the couple had three children, before recently separating. He was a proud U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard veteran.

He worked at Harvest Day Bakery in Rock Island, Ruan Trucking, and most recently at John Deere Harvester Works in Davenport. He was a self-taught martial artist who specialized at nun chucks. He enjoyed playing disc golf and watching YouTube music videos way too loud. Above everything else, family was the most important thing to Barry, especially his beloved grandchildren.